Former Gov. Camacho is 'considering' running again

Former Gov. Felix Camacho on Thursday said he is "considering" a gubernatorial run this year, 11 years after holding the post for two consecutive terms.

Camacho is so far the only Republican to say a gubernatorial run is possible, which means potentially challenging Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, a Democrat, who is seeking reelection.

"It's under consideration," Camacho told The Guam Daily Post via phone. "I'm still going through the process of vetting and discussing, especially (with) the family."

At this point, he said, he "continue(s) to just remain in prayer for direction from the good Lord."

As to who his possible running mate might be, Camacho said "that would have to be under consideration also."

Camacho, who is turning 65 this October, was Guam governor for two consecutive four-year terms, from January 2003 to January 2011.

Under Guam law, there is no lifetime limit on the number of times a governor may be elected, but a governor who has been elected to two consecutive terms must be out of office for at least one election cycle before being eligible for reelection.

Camacho, who also served as a senator, has not picked up or requested a gubernatorial candidate packet, while the team of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio has received a packet from the Guam Election Commission. Democrat Del. Michael San Nicolas also has said he's considering running for governor.

Guam's primary election is Aug. 27, and the general election is Nov. 8.

April 19 is the first day to file for candidacy for the primary election for governor, lieutenant governor, senator, delegate and attorney general.