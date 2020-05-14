Former Gov. Carl Gutierrez has been tapped to lead the Guam Visitors Bureau for at least 90 days.

The announcement was made during the bureau's board meeting on Thursday. GVB has put together a presidential search committee and does not want to rush to make an important decision as they look to rebuild the industry.

With time needed to make a selection, the board agreed to have Gutierrez be the interim president for up to 90 days to keep momentum going to open Guam.

Gutierrez has been serving as the governor's adviser on economic and international affairs.

With the recent announcement of the retirement of GVB CEO and President Pilar Laguana that is effective May 30, the board has been looking to fill the void.

GVB board chairman Sonny Ada told the board, "We are not going to drag our feet but don't want to be rushed. We know we are going to limit to selecting locally, but how wide do we want to cast our net in terms of search?"

Board member Milton Morinaga stressed the importance of finding someone who has experience with the Asia-Pacific region.