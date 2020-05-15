Former governor named tourism CEO – temporarily

Former Gov. Carl Gutierrez has officially been selected to serve as the interim chief executive and president of the Guam Visitors Bureau as tourist arrivals remain at a standstill.

“Our job is to be able to try to rebuild the economy that has been lost now over the last two months,” said Gutierrez during the COVID-19 press briefing at the governor's office on Thursday. “(The governor) needs to keep Guam safe. She needs to project to the world that Guam is safe. We must all come together to help instead of tearing each other down.”

Gutierrez, who is also the governor's adviser on economic and international affairs, will fill the lead role at GVB for 90 days.

The GVB board unanimously passed a motion during a meeting held Thursday to approve his temporary appointment. GVB board Chairman Sonny Ada said the bureau's President Search Committee is putting out the announcement for the job opening to find a permanent leader.

On May 4, GVB President and CEO Pilar Laguana announced her retirement, which is scheduled to begin May 30.

“It is with a heavy heart that we let her go,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

The governor said Gutierrez “has been tasked to develop a plan to rebuild our economy.”

Gutierrez said he looks forward to working with Laguana this week.

“We don’t know when we are going to be safe ... but beyond that we also need to be able to diversify the economy we have here from tourism,” Gutierrez said. “I am looking forward to asking all of the various talents we have here on Guam. For the business community, please be prepared because you have a lot of money still and we are going to have you working for GovGuam for free in getting us out of this mess.”

Gutierrez said the recovery process is going to be a daunting task and will need as much help as he can get.

Tourism officials anticipate a gradual return to the island’s No. 1 economy as early as July, but Gutierrez said that goal could take even longer to achieve.

South Korea, which is a main source of Guam's tourists, is bracing for a second wave of COVID-19 cases. In Japan, also another source of tourists for Guam, a national COVID-19 emergency remains. Both countries accounted for nearly 90% of Guam's tourist arrivals.

Laguana, who has worked in the tourism industry for 40 years, also shared one of her final messages to her staff and board members during Thursday’s board meeting.

“A lot of things have been happening at the bureau as we start to recover from the coronavirus pandemic,” said Laguana. “I was very impressed ... that former Gov. Gutierrez will be assuming the role when I retire at the end of this month. I look very much forward to working with the former governor during my transition and I am sure that the bureau will be in capable hands as he carries out the programs and introduces new and exciting ideas to reestablish our visitor industry.”

She admits there are a “great deal of challenges” in working to get the visitors back to the island.

“I feel really optimistic about our future,” she said. “I would like to give credit to the many board of directors, our staff members currently and in the past.”

Laguana got emotional as she spoke.

“It has been my great pleasure to serve the bureau for the many, many years and I wish everyone good health, happiness and great success with your future endeavors,” she said, as she held back tears. “Si Yu'os ma'åse.”

“Congratulations to my old friend ... I wish you well and God speed,” said Gutierrez.