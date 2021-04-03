John David Gilliam, a former government of Guam chief economist whose research helped lead to the Guam Ancestral Lands Act, has died.

He was 77.

"His legacy was the work that he did to facilitate the return of ancestral lands to the CHamoru people. Through research of historical land documents, John discovered and proved that the United States Congress had intended to return all excess federal lands to the people of Guam for their use as private property. In 1997, he drafted the bill that would later become known as the Guam Ancestral Lands Act, which was submitted by Gov. Carl T.C. Gutierrez and passed by the Guam Legislature to become law in 1999," according to his family.

Gilliam was also an educator on Guam.

In the midst of World War II, he was orphaned at birth and taken into a foster home. His foster father died when John was just 8, and his foster mother died when he was 15.

He arrived on Guam as a public school teacher in 1966. He later earned his graduate degree in the Economics of Underdeveloped Countries, at the London School of Economics and Political Science. He served as chief economist for the government of Guam Economic Research Center and Economic Advisor to Gov. Carlos Camacho from 1971 to 1973, was a special assistant to Gov. Ricardo Bordallo for Business and Economic Affairs, a special assistant to Gov. Carl Gutierrez, and director of Special Economic Service with the Guam Finance Commission from 1994 to 2001.