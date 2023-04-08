The Supreme Court of Guam has ordered another extension in the case to determine the validity and enforceability of Guam's old abortion ban.

Oral arguments originally scheduled for April 25 have been moved to May 10 and a status conference initially set for Monday, April 10, is now scheduled for Wednesday, April 12.

The delay is meant to grant the Office of the Attorney General an additional 14 days to file its briefing, which originally was due Friday.

Deputy Attorney General Darlow Graham Botha now represents the OAG in the matter. His appearance came just days after his termination as legal counsel for the Guam Power Authority.

The OAG reached out to Botha in early March with a $160,000 salary offer. His name later appeared on the OAG employee directory while he was still employed at GPA, although Botha stated prior to his termination that he did not accept the offer and did not know why his name appeared on the listing.

Botha had also approached GPA General Manager John Benavente about asking the Consolidated Commission on Utilities - GPA's governing board - to match the pay offered by the OAG. But Botha contended that his intent was to remain with the utility.

The events created enough concern for a majority of commissioners to terminate Botha on March 30.

Now at the OAG, Botha submitted his entry of appearance in the Supreme Court case on Monday, April 3.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero petitioned the island's high court in late January for declaratory judgment on three questions:

• Whether the old abortion ban, Public Law 20-134, is void forever.

• Whether the Legislature had the authority to pass the law.

• To the extent that the ban is not void, whether it had been repealed by implication through subsequent laws.

The court is considering only the latter two, leaving the first question to the federal District Court of Guam.

Botha motioned for an extension on the OAG briefing the same day he entered his appearance. Initially this was for 14 days, but an amended motion filed the following day doubled the request to 30 days. The Guam Supreme Court granted the original motion but denied the amended motion.

Having been assigned to the case only recently, Botha argued that the OAG needed time to review the various amicus briefs submitted March 31, and because the office is short of lawyers, with attorneys in the civil division helping in the prosecution of criminal cases.

Adelup opposed the motion, arguing that the OAG's reasons did not constitute "good cause."

"While (Deputy AG) Botha is newly assigned this matter, the Office of the Attorney General is not," the governor's office stated in its opposition, adding later that hardships due to understaffing and the detailing of civil attorneys to other duties "does not itself constitute 'good cause'" to extend the deadline.

And even if the Guam Supreme Court were to consider the OAG's impacted schedule, the governor's office argued the claim of hardship is negated by the AG's actions in this case.

Moylan filed a motion to dismiss the case the same day the extension was requested, which the governor's office noted to be a "conscious choice" to allocate resources to matters other than the OAG brief.

"Respondent Moylan has used his resources strategically in this matter, and, in the process, deprioritized the brief the court ordered him to file in favor of the brief he wanted to file, and created his own hardship," the governor's office stated in its opposition.

Guam's abortion ban, P.L. 20-134, was held unconstitutional decades ago, and placed under an injunction. Moylan, as the new AG, sought to remove the injunction about a month after taking office, citing last year's U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned prior case law protecting abortion as a right.

The governor's petition came some days before Moylan filed to remove the injunction at the District Court of Guam.

However, on March 24, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood of the District Court of Guam denied the AG's motion to vacate the injunction.

Moylan has said he plans to seek reconsideration or an appeal of that decision. And as for the case at the Guam Supreme Court, the OAG argued that the District Court decision raised subject matter jurisdiction issues, and that the Supreme Court should abstain from proceeding, to let the matter play out in federal court.