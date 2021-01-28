Adrian Cristobal, who was once the Archdiocese of Agana's chancellor, has been laicized, or stripped of his role and duties as a priest, because of sexual abuse of minors.

He's one of at least three priests, in a span of 10 years, who have been stripped of their title and authority in the Catholic Church over sexual abuse of children on Guam. Among them is former Archbishop Anthony S. Apuron.

Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes announced Wednesday Cristobal's laicization, some 31 years since his ordination as a priest.

Laicization, or loss of clerical state, means Cristobal is "not to wear ecclesiastical garb or be addressed by titles used by ordained priests, such as father or reverend," the archdiocese said in a statement.

"He is deprived of clerical offices, functions, and any designated power granted to him as a cleric. He has no right to financial support from the Archdiocese of Agaña," the archdiocese said.

When a priest is laicized, it doesn't mean that he is no longer a priest but he is prohibited from exercising the rights fitting the clerical state such as celebrating Mass or listening to confessions, according to canon law experts.

Byrnes moved to laicize Cristobal as early as 2019, but that decision wasn't final until the Vatican decided on Cristobal's appeal.

The Vatican rejected Cristobal's appeal, and the archdiocese completed its canonical administrative process in December 2020.

The laicization took place at the time. The archbishop was off-island on retreat until just recently in January and the archdiocese wanted to issue the announcement when Byrnes was on Guam, the archdiocese later said.

The archdiocese said the decision to laicize Cristobal is in accordance with the authority that the Holy See granted Byrnes as archbishop. The process started in 2018.

Byrnes' announcement stated that Cristobal has been laicized in accordance with "violations against the Sixth Commandment with minors."

In the Catholic Church, the Sixth Commandment prohibits adultery.

He 'cowardly ran away'

The Concerned Catholics of Guam, which was instrumental in exposing sexually abusive priests including Apuron, said Byrnes has done the right thing to remove Cristobal "from ever serving as a priest of the Church on Guam."

"Adrian cowardly ran away from Guam when he was accused of sexual abuse of minors in his care and responsibility," Concerned Catholics of Guam President David Sablan told The Guam Daily Post on Wednesday.

Sablan said Cristobal should have returned to Guam when the archbishop ordered him back to Guam to answer the charges against him.

"Though he has been removed from serving as a priest, he still must face in court the families and victims he has harmed," Sablan said.

Cristobal was off-island on a mission trip in 2018 when the first allegations were made against him.

"Legal counsel has advised that the archdiocese make no further comment on the matter due to ongoing litigation," the archdiocese said.

The archdiocese's administrative penal process on Cristobal is separate from the civil lawsuits that Cristobal is facing in connection with four allegations of sexual abuse of minors between 1995 and 2013.

Cristobal is among dozens of Guam priests accused in nearly 300 clergy sex abuse lawsuits filed since 2016, and among the handful still alive.

He hired counsel to represent him in the civil cases.

The allegations

Cristobal, the chancellor of the archdiocese under Apuron, is a former pastor of San Vicente and San Roque Parish in Barrigada.

A Vatican-appointed archbishop who oversaw the transition of power in the Guam church in 2016 as sexual abuse allegations exploded, reassigned Cristobal to a parish in Umatac.

Cristobal was unhappy about the reassignment and the archdiocese later announced it sent Cristobal to study canon law in Canada.

After that canon law study, Cristobal remained off island and didn't return to Guam despite repeated orders from Byrnes to come back when the sexual abuse allegations started surfacing.

By July 2019, Cristobal was accused of sexual abuse of four minors.

His accusers were identified in court documents only by their initials to protect their privacy: "L.J.C.," "J.C.C.," "J.E.," and "D.D.D., all represented by attorney David Lujan.

Two of them were altar boys, one was a Catholic school student, and one was a church volunteer at the time of the alleged sexual abuse.

One of them, J.C.C., accused Cristobal of sexually abusing him for 18 years, from 1995 through 2013, at parishes, at a school, at the priest's residence, in his vehicle and at his private beach in Ipan.

'Bright side'

Sablan, of Concerned Catholics of Guam, said "on the bright side," Guam is "fortunate and blessed" to have three new priests ordained last year now serving the archdiocese.

"We continue to pray for more young men of Guam who are holy and who will answer God’s call to the priesthood," he said. "We also pray for Archbishop Byrnes as he deals with these problems of our Church."

The archdiocese filed for bankruptcy in 2019 over a deluge of clergy sex abuse claims totaling more than $1 billion. The bankruptcy case is still ongoing.