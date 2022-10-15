Former Guam man a key witness in Trump scandal

A former Guam resident is now a key witness in the ongoing federal investigation into the alleged mishandling of classified documents by former President Donald Trump, according to national media reports.

Media outlets have identified the witness as Waltine "Walt" Nauta.

The Washington Post reported that Nauta is originally from Guam. He enlisted in the Navy and became a cook in the White House mess, a dining facility run by the Navy in the basement of the West Wing.

Nauta reportedly became one of Trump's valets shortly after Trump took office, frequently fetching items for the president, and the two eventually developed a close professional relationship.

The Washington Post article, citing an anonymous former White House aide, reported one of Nauta's duties was to bring the president a Diet Coke "when Trump pressed a call button on his desk."

Nauta also reportedly served frequently "as a kind of gofer," The Washington Post reported, fetching various items for Trump. When Trump would leave the Oval Office for the night, it was Nauta who brought his coat, according to The Washington Post.

When Trump's presidency ended, Nauta reportedly followed him to Mar-a-Lago, Trump's private residence in Florida.

The Washington Post previously reported that an unnamed Trump employee provided critical evidence to federal investigators, telling them that he moved boxes at Trump's request at a time when government officials sought the return of classified materials from Mar-a-Lago.

The New York Times then reported that security footage showed Nauta moving boxes from a Mar-a-Lago storage room that became the focus of the investigation, which has centered on whether Trump kept national records improperly and obstructed efforts to retrieve them.

According to The New York Times, security footage had shown Nauta moving boxes before and after the U.S. Department of Justice issued a subpoena in May demanding the return of classified documents.

The Justice Department has interviewed Nauta on several occasions - interviews that started before the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8, The New York Times stated.

Nauta has answered questions but is not formally cooperating with the investigation, The New York Times reported.

The Washington Post reported that when the FBI first interviewed Nauta, he denied any role in moving boxes or sensitive documents, but answered differently when questioned a second time, that Trump instructed him to move the boxes.

A former White House staffer described Nauta as being friendly and pleasant to Oval Office visitors, according to The Washington Post.

The New York Times reported that Nauta is represented by Stanley Woodward Jr., who declined to comment on the Times article about the development in the case. Woodward, coincidentally, was one of the attorneys representing Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas in his congressional ethics investigation. Woodward also has represented Daniel J. Scavino Jr., Trump's former deputy chief of staff, when Scavino was a sought-after witness in the Congressional probe into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Nauta apparently met with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero at one time in Washington, D.C.

"Like many Guamanians living off island, he was excited to briefly identify himself to the governor as a fellow islander, introduce himself and ask for a photo. Their interaction was pleasant, but brief," Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's spokesperson, told The Guam Daily Post.