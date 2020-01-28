2 former Guam officials inducted into Trump’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

Former Guam Public Auditor Doris Flores Brooks and former Gov. Eddie Calvo took their oath of office as members of President Donald J. Trump’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Vice President Mike Pence administered their oath of office at the White House in celebration of the Lunar New Year.

Key administration officials speaking at the event included co-chairs of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders U. S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia also gave remarks.

The members of the Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders who took their oath of office at the event also include:

· Paul S. Hsu of Florida

· Congresswoman Amata C. Radewagen of American Samoa

· Rev. Herman Martir of Texas

· Grace Y. Lee of Michigan

· Prem Parameswaran of New York

· Michelle P. Steel of California

· Chiling Tong of Maryland

· Jennifer Carnahan of Minnesota

· George Leing of Colorado

· Jan-Ie Low of Nevada

· Keiko Orrall of Massachusetts