Former Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Psychiatrist Dr. Abner Pasatiempo is accused of touching a patient inappropriately and making suggestive comments and gestures to others during his time at the agency.

Pasatiempo resigned from the agency on Dec. 13, 2019, the Office of the Attorney General of Guam stated in a press release. The offenses in the complaint occurred at appointments or sessions with the defendant between March 2018 and December 2019.

The offenses are based on misconduct in office. Under Guam law, a misdemeanor or petty misdemeanor crime must be charged within one year of the date the incident occurs, according to the press release. However, there is an exception to the general rule when the offense is based on misconduct in office by a public employee. When the offense is based on misconduct in office, prosecution can commence against a public official or employee during their employment or within 3 years after their employment ends.

A summons was issued to Pasatiempo. His next court hearing is on March 5 before Judge Benjamin C. Sison Jr., the AG's office stated.

Allegations from patients

One woman, identified as K.S., was discussing her desire to discontinue taking certain anti-depressants with Pasatiempo within February 2019, when the doctor informed her that she might feel anxiety from stopping the medication and that there were pressure points that would help relieve that anxiety.

As if to demonstrate, Pasatiempo allegedly moved both of his hands on each of K.S.'s shoulders with fingers pointed down, moving them toward her breasts, according to court documents. K.S. pulled away and told Pasatiempo that she felt uncomfortable and that he should not do that, the complaint stated.

Two more incidents involving two separate women took place the year before, between March and December 2018, according to court documents. In one incident, Pasatiempo is accused of asking a client at Behavioral Health, identified as M.P., whether she had a boyfriend and about her sex life, which made M.P. uncomfortable, the complaint stated.

In another incident, involving an inmate at the Department of Corrections, identified as T.U., Pasatiempo is accused of asking his patient about sexual activity, allegedly saying: "You obviously can't have sex in there."

Another incident involving T.U. allegedly took place between June and October 2019, in which Pasatiempo is accused of asking T.U. if she was sexually active and if she was more aroused after taking medication for a month.

Three cases involving three women between March 2018 and December 2019 are detailed in the complaint. This includes Pasatiempo allegedly asking a patient, D.B., whether she sold herself for drugs and other questions involving sexual activity, which made D.B. uncomfortable, according to the complaint.

In another case, Pasatiempo is accused of asking a patient, J.F., during sessions whether she was sexually active and what she did when she was sexually active.

The final case involves a patient identified as M.M.M. who Pasatiempo would allegedly ask questions about her sex life.

Known concerns

While the details of the allegations have surfaced, it has long been known that allegations have existed against Pasatiempo, as they are the subject of a December 2019 complaint at the Guam Board of Medical Examiners.

The attorney general's office announced investigations into Pasatiempo in February 2020.

Pasatiempo's license was up for renewal around the time the GBME complaint was submitted, but he withdrew his renewal application. He had also been suspended from Behavioral Health, according to board discussions in December 2019. Pasatiempo later resigned from the agency.

He is now seeking reinstatement and a resolution to the GBME complaint so he can find employment in Alaska.

Pasatiempo has been disciplined before.

Before practicing in Guam, Pasatiempo was disciplined in Maryland for engaging in a sexual relationship with a patient.

In 2006, the Maryland Board of Physicians suspended his license for five years but stayed all but 18 months. Pasatiempo was given conditions to fulfill as part of a consent order with the board.

In 2008, the Maryland board reinstated his license following the completion of the conditions, although he was still on probation.