One former Guam resident is doing what he can to make the best of a bad situation.

Tapping into the power of social media, Josiah Duenas is hoping his message will reach high school seniors across the nation, becoming a movement that could change lives.

A member of the Class of 2020, Duenas said it's been tough watching all their senior plans fall apart.

The 17-year-old, who was born and raised on Guam, moved to Houston, Texas, for his junior year after two years at John F. Kennedy High School. Now a senior at Atascocita High School, Duenas said he has nothing but love for his island.

"I miss all my family and friends back home on Guam. And the simple yet amazing lifestyle Guam offered," he said.

During a conversation with his girlfriend, who shared she didn't know what her class would do with the funds they had raised for prom and graduation, he suggested they donated it. That lit a fire in him, prompting him to create a video that spreads his message.

"And that idea for just her school made me realize that if not only her school, but also my school, and all others did this, we could help millions," he said.

Buying into the idea that there is strength in numbers, his video is clear and concise, offering a solution that would raise millions of dollars for various causes – feeding the hungry, buying personal protective equipment, clothing for the homeless, etc. Conservatively, he estimates there are 24,000 high schools across the nation, and if every single high school raised at least $15,000, that translates into $360 million. A staggering number, but one that demonstrates the power that students across the nation have.

Duenas has been gaining fame on island as his video made the rounds on social media. Now, Duenas is hoping his video will gain traction with the various senior classes in the Marianas, his new home state and across the nation.

Since his video popped up on his YouTube channel, the support has poured in with people expressing their gratitude and seeking ways to make the idea become reality.

"Many people have shared it and expressed their appreciation for the idea," he said. "Many seniors from different schools have also reached out sharing how much they like the idea."

But, ever a realist, Duenas said, he hopes people act on their words.

"The views would mean little if the purpose of the video isn't realized," he said.

His ultimate goal, he said, would be to have as many high schools as possible donate to a charity of their choosing.

"But even if one-fourth donated ... the impact would be amazing. I simply hope that schools around the world will be moved and feel inspired to donate to those who need it most right now," he said. "If even just one school donates, I'll feel the video was a success."

He's pushing his Guam peeps to jump on the bandwagon.

'The biggest reward'

"My message to teens on Guam would be to realize that we're each just a small part of this big world, but we can become more than that by impacting the lives of others," he said.

The idea is one that banks on making a positive impact, a cornerstone in nearly every school's philosophy.

"I think the idea offers a positive that my fellow Class of 2020 can hold onto during these down times. Helping others could be the biggest reward we all need right now," he said. "And I believe if the class of 2020 comes together like I hope, it'll show just how innovative, creative and selfless we truly are. I've heard multiple times that my generation is 'entitled.' I think the best way to dispel that is to be selfless and give."

"I'm no saint, but I try my best," said 17-year-old Josiah Duenas.