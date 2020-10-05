Former Guam senator acknowledged posthumously by Marquis Who's Who

Marquis Who's Who has presented former Guam Sen. Anthony "Tony" Crisostomo Blaz with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award.

Blaz was endorsed by Marquis Who's Who as a leader in the fields of politics, accounting and energy conservation, according to a press release.

Marquis Who's Who is a leading publisher of biographical profiles, the release states.

"An accomplished listee, Mr. Blaz celebrated many years' experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field," according to the press release. "As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process."

Following a distinguished career, Blaz died in January 2016 at the age of 57. He is survived by his four children – Kimberly, Maria, Joaquin and Kristina Blaz.

Blaz is a Father Duenas Memorial School graduate. He went on to attend the University of Notre Dame, where he received a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1980. After graduating, Blaz worked in accounting and energy conservation.

He began his professional endeavors as a staff accountant in charge with Peat, Marwick, Mitchell and Company in Hagåtña in 1981. He later became the vice president of Solahart Guam Inc. until 1987 and the chief officer of the Public Utility Agency of Guam until 1990.

Blaz also was an active member of the Dulce Nombre De Maria Cathedral-Basilica of Guam and the Guam Accountants' Association. He also chaired the Guam Election Commission for two years beginning in 1988.

He served as a senator for five terms. His career in politics also included appointments as the vice speaker of the 24th and 25th Guam Legislatures, chairman of the Committee on Finance and Taxation and of the Ethics and Standards Committee, and member of the Ways and Means committee and the committee on Federal and Foreign affairs, as well as Republican Minority Whip.

Blaz later attained a master's in public administration at the University of Guam in 2004. He then served as administrator of the Guam Economic Development Authority, director of the Bureau of Budget Management and Research, and director of the Guam Department of Administration. He was also an elected member of the Government of Guam Retirement Fund from 2014 to 2016.

Blaz was recognized throughout his career with such accolades as an Outstanding Young Person by the Latte Jaycees in 1988. He was then named as the Director of the Year and received a Department of the Year Award by the government of Guam in 1989. He was also acknowledged with a Rising Star of the Pacific Award from the Association of State Legislatures in 1991.

Since 1899, when A.N. Marquis printed the first edition of "Who's Who in America," Marquis Who's Who has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment, according to the press release.