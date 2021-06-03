Former Guam National Guard Sgt. Jerry Thomas Guerrero II will have to wait an additional month before he can have his day in court.

Guerrero, who appeared in the District Court of Guam before Magistrate Judge Heather Kennedy on Wednesday, has since pleaded not guilty to production of child pornography and enticement of a minor after a superseding indictment was filed against him on Feb. 24.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Sept. 8.

Federal prosecutors previously told the court that the added charge – enticement of a minor – is based on the 30,000 messages the defendant allegedly sent between him and the victim.

The indictment also includes a notice of forfeiture that lists multiple iPhones, laptops, computers and portable drives, Post files state.

In July 2019, federal agents arrested Guerrero at the Guam National Guard Readiness Center in Barrigada.

The arrest is a "direct result of the work being done by the Marianas Child Exploitation/Human Trafficking Task Force ... to prevent, stop and counter all threats of abuse and exploitation to children living in Guam and the CNMI," the FBI stated.

Guerrero also faced criminal charges in the Superior Court of Guam for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a 14-year-old girl and recording videos of the acts in 2018, Post files state.

The military confirmed that Guerrero had been in the Guard for 10 years, but his military obligation expired in July of last year and he did not reenlist.