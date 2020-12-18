Spencer Levar Ross, previously identified by the Guam Police Department as the suspect in the alleged robbery at the Tamuning Plaza Hotel on Dec. 15, has been charged with theft.

On Tuesday at 1:41 p.m., a man at the hotel cash register called the police to report an alleged assault at the hotel.

Officers located the victim in the parking lot of the hotel. The victim pointed police toward the end of the lot where a man was standing beside a cash box.

The victim told police, "That's him, officer, that's him," according to the prosecution in court documents.

The victim later stated the defendant previously stayed at the hotel and checked out on Nov. 19.

On the day of the incident, the defendant came into the hotel and allegedly said, "Where my money?! Where's my ... money?"

The victim told police he did not know what the defendant was talking about.

The defendant rummaged through items in the cash register area, left, but came back, proceeded behind the counter where he picked up a cash box, then exited the hotel, riding his bike toward the east side of the hotel, court documents state. The victim started chasing the defendant.

At some point, the defendant hurled the cashbox onto the parking lot, causing the cash drawer to open. The victim told police the defendant stuffed cash into his shorts pocket.

Officers located $240 in the defendant's pocket.

Ross was charged with criminal mischief, theft and disorderly conduct. No robbery charged was filed in Superior Court.