Former JFK student files sexual abuse lawsuit

A former John F. Kennedy High School student is suing the government of Guam and a teacher at the school seeking $300,000 in damages for alleged sexual abuse that occurred from 2005 to 2007.

According to a civil lawsuit filed in the District Court of Guam on Thursday, a former student with the initials G.B. alleges she was sexually abused by Hazel Basilio, a history teacher and girls’ basketball coach at JFK when she was attending the school in the 10th through 12th grades.

The lawsuit alleges Basilio was a trusted mentor and friend to G.B. and began grooming the student when she was 14 years old by taking her for meals to restaurants, messaging, emailing and calling her, buying her personal gifts, and escorting her on off-island trips.

The plaintiff alleges the sexual abuse began when she was 15 years old and occurred on a weekly and sometimes daily basis.

“On repeated occasions, G.B. would ask Basilio to stop abusing her sexually. However, by various manipulative techniques, Basilio would not allow others to interfere or stop Basilio’s sexual abuse, including but not limited to, deterring G.B. and others from age-appropriate relationships, a boyfriend relationship, and isolating G.B. from her peer group while attending J.F.K.,” the lawsuit states.

Basilio allegedly on frequent occasions told G.B. that she should permit the sexual abuse because of all the personal favors that Basilio did for G.B., court documents state.

The plaintiff, who is now 31, graduated from the University of Guam and began attending post graduate college off island.

The lawsuit seeks to hold the government of Guam and the Department of Education liable for the sexual abuse along with Basilio, according to G.B.’s lawyer Daniel Berman.

On March 18, the plaintiff filed a government claim against GovGuam, GDOE, JFK and Basilio.

In May, GovGuam replied in writing with a delay or denial of all the plaintiff’s claims and in November again responded with a rejection of all of her claims.

On Dec. 18, a verified complaint and demand for trial was filed in California.

The plaintiff is seeking $300,000 in damages and attorneys fees and punitive damages to be determined at trial.

GDOE spokesperson Isa Baza said they are aware of the information and confirmed the department was “looking into it.” Baza said the department is unable to provide any further comment at this time but confirmed Basilio is still employed at GDOE.