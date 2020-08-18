A plea agreement and federal case have been made public in the District Court of Guam in a contempt of court case against Gregorio Tyquiengco.

According to the plea agreement signed on July 31, 2019, Tyquiengco admitted that he willfully and knowingly disobeyed the court's commands and orders when he discussed a federal criminal case outside of the jury deliberation process.

Tyquiengco admitted he discussed the verdict he would render with William Topasna Mantanona and John T. Mantanona, also known as "Boom," between Oct. 11 and Dec. 27, 2018, court documents state.

The defendant admitted he spoke with both men, who asked him to be the foreman and volunteer to vote not guilty, knowing that the discussions were in violation of the judge's instructions.

William and John Mantanona are accused of tampering with the jury in the case against Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser in 2018.

William Mantanona awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to making a false statement, and John Mantanona is waiting for his criminal trial.

Tyquiengco is waiting to be sentenced. A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17.