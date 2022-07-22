Regina Duenas Valadez sat beside her husband along the parade route in Anigua on Thursday, enjoying tasty local food while steps away floats passed.

The Santa Rita native was the 75th Liberation Day queen – the last one crowned before the pandemic hit, forcing the cancellation of last two celebrations.

“Everyone’s life has changed dramatically since COVID and since the last parade,” said Duenas Valadez, who now lives in New Mexico. “I’ve relocated to the states. But my husband and I made sure that it was time for us to come back home. We made it a priority to come back home for the first Liberation back for everyone and his first Liberation too.”

She last spoke with The Guam Daily Post in 2020 when she was scheduled to do her final walk and pass the torch to the next queen.

“It’s something that will go down in history and we should do everything we can, with social distancing, but to still remember Liberation and honor them even more so now that we can’t all be together on Marine Drive on the 21st,” she said in an interview two years ago.

Fast forward to this year, Duenas Valadez said she made the trip and arrived two days ahead of the parade.

“Coming home is very humbling, and seeing all of the familiar faces on the flights and the airports, seeing Guam tattoos and Guam shirts at the airports and people doing shaka and saying, 'håfa adai' to everyone is always so nice,” she said.

Her return home reminded Duenas Valadez of the moment she last was a part of the parade, waving to the crowd.

“So much has changed, but I am just so happy that our island came together, even if it was very last minute, to have something to just be proud of and celebrate our Liberation 78 years later,” she said. “The times may change and so many distractions happen, but don’t forget to celebrate Liberation because it means the world to us, especially to us CHamorus.”

While she has yet to do her final walk as Liberation Day queen and hand over the crown, she said she is honored to be back on island in time to take part in the celebration that she’s been involved in throughout her childhood.

“(What’s most memorable is) every village coming together to make a beautiful float, all the people, all the food, all the decorations, and make everything beautiful for our Liberation every year,” she said, as she shared this message to all observing the festivities from across the globe.

“Be grateful for our island, be grateful for our people, be grateful for the culture, and Biba Guam, Biba Liberation.”