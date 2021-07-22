John Hattig Jr., who became the first Major League player from Guam, has been arrested and charged in a drug and gun possession case.

At 2:10 a.m. Thursday, the Guam Police Department received a call about a man who had what looked like a firearm walking around Hotel Mai'ana.

Tumon-Tamuning Precinct Command officers responded and found a man individual fitting the description.

The individual was later identified as Hattig Jr., 41.

Hattig was seen walking from an Infinity sedan into the Hotel Mai'ana complex while carrying what appeared to be a firearm, according to the prosecution in the magistrate's complaint.

Officers responding to the call asked the defendant if they could check his bag. The defendant told police there was a gun in the shoulder bag and that he had taken the gun from his friend who had been having an argument with his girlfriend.

After giving consent for police to look in his bag, police found:

• one .45-caliber pistol, with an extended magazine, loaded with 17 rounds;

• three plastic baggies containing a white crystalline substance;

• two plastic baggies containing white residue;

• three yellow pills and one white pill, later identified as Xanax;

• one digital scale; and

• $80 cash.

The substances were tested and yielded a presumptive positive result for the presence of methamphetamines, court documents state.

The defendant further told police his Guam firearms ID card was expired.

According to GPD's acting spokesman, Sgt. Mike Aguon, police arrested Hattig, who was then confined at the Department of Corrections, on suspicion of:

• one count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance;

• one count possession of a firearm without a valid firearms license; and

• one count possession of a concealed firearm with a valid concealment license.

According to the Major League Baseball's website, Hattig Jr. was hired by the Blue Jays on July 24, 2004, in a trade from the Boston Red Sox.

Hattig recorded his first Major League hit on Sept. 1, 2006, according to the League.

A graduate of Southern High School in Santa Rita, Hattig Jr. was named to Guam's All-Island team in 1994 and 1996, elected team MVP in 1996, played in GML in 1998, and was selected as the MVP and Rookie of the Year.

Roque Alcantara, Guam Major League commissioner said the news of Hattig's case was a shock.

"It's a shock to the baseball community on Guam. I can't say he's the greatest player on Guam, but he made it to the major league so that means he's a pretty good player," Alcantara said.

"It's sad to know that he's involved" in a drug case, Alcantara said.