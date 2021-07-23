A former Guam radio and marketing executive facing a charge of aggravated identity theft will admit to the allegations against him in the District Court of Guam.

Evan Montvel-Cohen appeared before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Thursday.

Defense attorney Brianna Kottke told the court that Cohen is in plea negotiations with the government.

Details of the plea agreement have not yet been made public.

Montvel-Cohen was charged in federal court after being accused of offering a man a job at his advertising firm, C2 Social, in the summer of 2019.

He allegedly sent the man a check to help with the expenses of moving to Guam. But the check bounced while he was on his way to the island.

The defendant is also accused of using the man's personal information to rent a home in Tamuning, and leaving the rent unpaid.

He is scheduled to admit to the allegations on July 30.