Former mayor admits extortion

Jesse Mendiola Blas appeared calm as he entered the courtroom on Tuesday to admit to one count of extortion in connection to an apparent drug scheme uncovered involving the cluster mailboxes under the control of the Yona Mayor’s Office.

Blas, who had been mayor since 2016, resigned from his position on Jan. 30, more than four months after his arrest. He has been held at the Department of Corrections since Sept. 2019.

"Guilty, your honor," Blas said during Tuesday's hearing in District Court of Guam before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

He then shook the hand of his defense attorney, Joseph Razzano, before being taken back into custody of U.S. marshals.

Other charges dropped in exchange for plea

Blas faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the plea agreement that he signed on Jan. 27. He would also serve three years under supervised release.

The remaining counts of extortion and bribery in the indictment handed down against him will be dismissed at sentencing, the plea agreement states.

The ex-mayor is scheduled to be sentenced on May 4.

Following the hearing, about a dozen of Blas' family members and supporters left the federal court building without offering any comment. One supporter, however, told the media, "You disgust me," when asked for a comment to Blas' guilty plea.

Blas’ trial was set to begin on Tuesday, the same day the court accepted his guilty plea.

"I understand we are not going to trial," Tydingco-Gatewood said.

Defense: Crime details in plea agreement are ‘true and correct’

Attorney Razzano said the government's deal doesn’t require Blas to cooperate with federal investigators, but said the former mayor did accept responsibility by signing the plea agreement.

There is no word yet if others could be charged in connection to Blas' case.

Razzano told the court that the elements of the crime as detailed in the plea agreement are "true and correct."

Blas admitted that while he was a public official, he intended to obtain – from the FBI's confidential informant Brenda Kinian – money he knew he wasn’t entitled to. Kinian is a cooperating defendant in a separate case who went undercover multiple times in 2018 and 2019.

Blas told the chief judge that the cluster boxes come at zero cost to village residents.

"She came to my office asking for a mailbox because she was a new resident of Yona," Blas said in court prior to pleading guilty. "So I gave her a mailbox. Later, she offered $300 to me."

"You should not have received it as the mayor of Yona?" Tydingco-Gatewood asked.

"That's right," Blas said. "At that point, my understanding was that she was going to give me the money for giving her the mailbox. I knew she wasn't supposed to pay for the mailbox."

Blas asked informant if she worked for FBI

Blas also said he thought it was OK to accept the funds, because he believed the money was intended for the mayor's office.

"She mentioned she would be receiving packages," he said. "It was after another meeting she said the packages would be containing drugs."

Investigators learned the drugs include meth.

Court documents state Blas had asked Kinian if she worked for the FBI or the CIA. She denied being a government informant.

Blas was accused of accepting the cash from Nov. 2018 through Jan. 2019 in return for letting her use the mailbox.

He threatened to later cut off access to the mailbox after Kinian suddenly stopped making payments, documents state.

On March 21, 2019, Blas told Kinian that if did not get $8,000 that night or the next day, he would close down her box.

Ex-girlfriend blows case wide open

The investigation was launched after another federal defendant, and ex-girlfriend of Blas, Vickilyn Teregeyo, told the government, before she was sentenced, that Blas had been receiving money from drug dealers in exchange for letting them smuggle drugs into Guam via the Yona mailboxes under his control.

Court records show Blas for a time served as Teregeyo’s court-appointed third-party custodian.

She was convicted after admitting to drug use and possession of a firearm and ammunition. During her sentencing in April 2019, prosecuting attorney Sambataro told the court about Teregeyo's cooperation. "We did find that she was was truthful, so I don't want to go into specifics as to the targets because they have not yet been indicted," Sambataro said. "I think based on the information she gave, it was mostly historical, but it was criminal activity that, up until the point of her providing it, we were unaware of."

Both Kinian and Teregeyo were set to testify against Blas had the case gone to trial.

Blas worked for former mayor who’s now a senator

Tydingco-Gatewood told Blas that his conviction affects his right to vote, to have a firearm and to run again for public office.

Before he was elected in 2016, Blas had worked with the mayor's office under former mayor and current Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje.

Blas was a Superior Court of Guam deputy marshal and is a former Guam police officer.

The Guam Election Commission is scheduled to meet on Feb. 6 to officially announce the vacancy in Yona, and ask for a special election.