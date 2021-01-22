Days after he was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for extortion, former Yona Mayor Jesse Blas wrote an open letter to the people he once led before resigning.

The apology letter to Yona residents is part of his sentence, which was handed down on Jan. 14.

Blas said he made a "serious mistake" and that he accepted responsibility for it and the consequences that followed.

"As your mayor, I have broken the trust and respect that you have honored me with," Blas, 58, wrote.

He hopes that one day, he will be able to mend what he has broken.

"I regret what I have done, and I am truly sorry," Blas wrote in a letter dated Jan. 20 and submitted in federal court by his attorney, Joseph Razzano.

Blas pleaded guilty to a single count of extortion under color of official right for taking bribes in exchange for the use of cluster mailboxes under the jurisdiction of the Yona Mayor's Office.

The bribes were from a woman posing as a drug trafficker and was working with federal agents.

Blas, in his one-page letter, said some say that being sorry is not enough and cannot restore what has been lost.

He shared a Bible scripture he read during his imprisonment, in which, he said, saying sorry is an opening to a doorway of lasting change and is a message of "hope and forgiveness."

Blas was arrested in September 2019 after he was indicated on federal charges of extortion and bribery. He was sentenced to 37 months in a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility with credit time for served.

He was first elected Yona mayor in 2016 and resigned on Jan. 30, 2020. A special election was held to fill the vacancy.

In his letter, Blas said he hopes everyone in Yona is doing well and staying safe in this pandemic.

"I promise that my love for Yona will be with me always," he said, adding that Yona will always be a source of hope and will continue to bring a smile to his face.

He said a fellow prisoner reminded him of this recently.

"He told me, 'Hey, mayor, there is only one rule.' I asked, 'What rule is that'? The prisoner responded, 'Yona rules,'" Blas wrote. "'Til we meet again. I miss you, Yona."