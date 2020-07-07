Jesse Mendiola Blas could wait an additional 30 days before he is sentenced in federal court.

Defense attorney Joseph Razzano filed his request in the District Court of Guam on Monday asking for more time to file a response to the presentencing report and to continue the sentencing hearing, which is set for Aug. 10.

He states that he will be in trial for a separate case and cannot adequately prepare a timely response.

Razzano asked the court to delay sentencing, as well, until sometime after Sept. 10.

“The interest of justice requires the continuance to allow counsel adequate time to review and discuss the (presentencing) report with Blas prior to filing a response,” Razzano states in his motion.

Blas faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to a single count of extortion under color of official right for taking bribes in exchange for the use of cluster mailboxes under the jurisdiction of the mayor's office. The mailboxes were allegedly used for drug dealing.

The former mayor of Yona is also appealing his case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit after being denied numerous requests by the chief judge to be released from jail.