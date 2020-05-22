Former mayor in extortion case might be released from jail due to health concerns

Former Yona Mayor Jesse Mendiola Blas, 59, detailed the list of medical issues he's going through while being held in the federal detention facility within the Department of Corrections.

Blas argues he has not been getting adequate medical care since he was taken into custody last year.

The former mayor of Yona this week was denied his request for release while waiting for his sentencing hearing set for later this year.

However, in a status hearing Thursday, District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood said she is now reconsidering releasing Blas.

“I already said no to his release, but I don’t want to leave him in a facility if he's going to die there,” said Tydingco-Gatewood.

Blas told the court he suffers from diabetes and high blood pressure.

“I don’t know if my blood sugar is high or low as no blood work is being done,” said Blas. “Sometimes, I would have to wait two to three days to have my blood pressure checked.”

He also said he has sleep apnea and that the machine provided is insufficient.

“It blows a lot of air into my nose and I can’t breathe.”

Blas told the court he also has a heart condition after suffering two heart attacks over the past several years, and that prior to his arrest a doctor confirmed he has a deteriorating disk and hole in his spine that continues to expand.

“Every day I am in pain. The pain is only going to get worse over time. It’s getting to a point that even Tylenol ... doesn’t help,” he said. “It’s become very difficult for me to even get around. It can only get worse without proper medical attention.”

Additionally, he told the chief judge that he has gout, anxiety and mild depression that’s gone untreated.

“You sound like you got a lot of challenges there,” said Tydingco-Gatewood. “If it’s true that the treatment has been as he told me, we have a problem. I am concerned for his health and safety. But I don’t want to assume he is telling the truth. I don’t know if he’s lying. He seems sincere.”

“I don’t think detention is necessary anymore,” said defense attorney Joseph Razzano.

The court told the parties to discuss the defendant’s issues to include the concern that he has limited access to discuss his case with his attorney inside the detention facility during the pandemic.

Tydingco-Gatewood said she would consider releasing Blas to a third-party custodian or under electronic monitoring.

Blas is scheduled to appear in court for a continued hearing on May 27.

Blas has pleaded guilty to a single count of extortion under color of official right for taking bribes in exchange for the use of cluster mailboxes under the jurisdiction of the mayor's office. The mailboxes were allegedly used for drug dealing.