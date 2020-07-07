Former Yona Mayor Jesse Mendiola Blas will continue to be detained by the Department of Corrections while he waits to be sentenced in the District Court of Guam.

Blas lost his appeal to get out of jail. He had filed an appeal before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

“The District Court did not err in finding that (Blas) had failed to show, by clear and convincing evidence, that (Blas) did not pose a danger to the safety of any other person or the community if released,” according to the order filed Monday.

Blas has repeatedly sought release from jail pending his sentencing hearing citing medical conditions, inaccessibility and privacy to prepare for sentencing with his attorney, and unsanitary conditions behind bars.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood ruled “the court is sympathetic to defendant’s belief that he would have access to better health care on release than he has access to while detained. While this may well be true, it is equally true for every person detained.”

The Ninth Circuit affirmed Tydingco-Gatewood’s decision.

Blas’ sentencing has also been rescheduled to Sept. 10 to allow defense more time to respond to the presentence report.

Blas faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to a single count of extortion under color of official right for taking bribes in exchange for the use of cluster mailboxes under the jurisdiction of the mayor's office. The mailboxes were allegedly used for drug dealing.