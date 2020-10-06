Former mayor to be sentenced in federal court next month

Former Yona Mayor Jesse Mendiola Blas could find out in one month how much longer he may have to spend behind bars.

Blas appeared before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood for a virtual status hearing held on Monday.

The sentencing hearing was delayed from Oct. 13 to Nov. 6, so that both parties can have more time to fly a witness to Guam to testify at the hearing.

It was said during the hearing that the sentencing would be held in-person inside the federal courthouse.

Assistant US Attorney Laura Sambataro told the court that the witness, identified as Brenda Kinian, the government's confidential source during the investigation, is scheduled to fly to Guam on Oct. 18 and will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon her arrival.

Sambataro expects to call Kinian and two agents involved in the investigation to testify during the sentencing hearing.

“The one piece that would be quite lengthy is we will be using videos in evidence and that would take some time. We would have to plan for the entire morning with a possible spillover into the afternoon,” said Sambataro.

“I expect the whole day would be appropriate,” said defense attorney Joseph Razzano. “We would have one or two witnesses testifying for Mr. Blas.”

Blas, who has been held in federal custody at the Department of Corrections for more than one year, faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to a single count of extortion under color of official right for taking bribes in exchange for the use of cluster mailboxes under the jurisdiction of the mayor's office. The mailboxes were allegedly used for drug distribution.