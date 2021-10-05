Former Yona Mayor Jesse Blas could find out later this year if his request to get out of federal prison early is granted.

Blas, who is serving a 37-month sentence for extortion, is set to be released from prison on May 10, 2022.

He asked the court for to reduce his sentence due to his health issues and his risk to COVID-19 infection.

His request was filed in the District Court of Guam on Sept. 15.

He stated he was first was moved on April 16 to the Honolulu Detention Center, a Bureau of Prisons-administered facility.

He was further moved on June 8 to the medium-security Federal Correctional Institution in Victorville, California.

At the California prison, the former mayor stated to the court, "I am placed on lockdown and in a cell for an average of 20 to 22 hours a day - a far cry from the minimum security designation placed upon me,” stated Blas.

“With the new delta variant ... the fact that I am being held in a transit facility is even more unsafe than normal prison conditions. I am subjected to the mass numbers of prisoners being moved in and out of this facility, while I have stayed stagnant. In the past 91 days, I have seen hundreds of prisoners come and go, thus increasing my risk. I have had seven different cellmates in the time that I have been here, all of them arrived and moved within a couple of weeks. This is indicative that something was not right with my transit," the former mayor wrote.

“Countless requests for assistance have been ignored, resulting in my fiancee reaching out to the Western Regional Office of the Bureau of Prisons, where we learned that I might have been lost in transit. An email had to be sent to the US Marshals. I am still awaiting action as a result of this email notification that my movement was stalled and possibly overlooked.”

A hearing on his request for compassionate release is scheduled for Dec. 7 before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

The crime

Blas pleaded guilty to a single count of extortion under color of official right for taking bribes in exchange for the use of cluster mailboxes under the jurisdiction of the Yona Mayor's Office.

The bribes were from a woman posing as a drug trafficker and was working with federal agents.