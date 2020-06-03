Jesse Mendiola Blas could be fighting a federal chief judge’s order that denied his request to be freed from jail while he's waiting for sentencing set for later this year.

The former mayor of Yona had his defense attorney Joseph Razzano file a notice of appeal stating that Blas is appealing his case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

As of Tuesday afternoon, an appeal was not yet filed with the Ninth Circuit court.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, on May 28, reaffirmed her decision denying Blas’ request to be released.

Blas has repeatedly sought release from jail pending his sentencing hearing citing medical conditions, inaccessibility and privacy to prepare for sentencing with his attorney, and unsanitary conditions behind bars.

Tydingco-Gatewood ruled that, “the court is sympathetic to defendant’s belief that he would have access to better health care on release than he has access to while detained. While this may well be true, it is equally true for every person detained.”

Federal prosecutors have also said Blas is a danger to the community.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to a single count of extortion under color of official right for taking bribes in exchange for the use of cluster mailboxes under the jurisdiction of the mayor's office. The mailboxes were allegedly used for drug dealing.