Former Yona Mayor Jesse Mendiola Blas will have to wait at least another month before he is sentenced in the District Court of Guam.

On Monday, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood granted a motion to continue his sentencing, which had been set for Sept. 10.

Sentencing was continued to Oct. 13.

Federal prosecutors requested more time to secure in-person testimony from Brenda Kinian, who was the government's confidential source during the investigation.

"The plea agreement in this case provides for a contested sentencing with respect to the quantity of the bribes paid to the defendant," Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro stated in the motion filed on Aug. 28.

Defense attorney Joseph Razzano wants Kinian available to testify in person, and opposed allowing her to testify virtually at Blas' sentencing.

"The government intended on transporting Ms. Kinian back to Guam to testify at defendant's sentencing on Sept. 10 as well," Sambataro stated. "The government learned last week that the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be unable to bring Ms. Kinian on island due to restrictions imposed on travel by Ms. Kinian's current residence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of this time, the government is unsure when it will be able to procure Ms. Kinian's presence."

Blas, who remains in Department of Corrections custody, faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to a single count of extortion under color of official right for taking bribes in exchange for the use of cluster mailboxes under the jurisdiction of the mayor's office. The mailboxes were allegedly used for drug dealing.