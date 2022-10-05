Former medical examiner candidate wants job again

The Commission on Post-Mortem Examinations has re-offered the position of medical examiner to Dr. Jeffrey Nine, the man who was selected to become the island's next medical examiner, but backed out of the position earlier this year.

Attorney General Leevin Camacho stated during a commission meeting held Tuesday that the doctor had contacted the commission indicating he hadn't dismissed the job opportunity completely.

"He has informed us late last week that he is actually prepared to accept the position if we are willing to offer it back to him. And he would be able to arrive and begin working as the chief medical examiner as early as Nov. 1," Camacho said.

Guam has been without a chief medical examiner since 2019 when Dr. Aurelio Espinola retired.

Nine had accepted GovGuam's offer to take the post, with a salary of $310,000 plus benefits. But he also made it clear that the only barrier to ensuring his employment on Guam will be if his pets cannot travel with him.

Previous withdrawal

The doctor later submitted a letter of withdrawal around the middle of the year, citing medical reasons.

Nine appeared Tuesday before the post-mortem commission via Zoom. He indicated that his dogs were one issue, but the main concern that prevented him from coming to Guam when he planned to was that his wife was ill at that time.

"We're very happy to report that it looks like she's had a full recovery from the illness that she's been suffering from. And so we're very happy to be able to communicate with you all and see if I could come back to the offer that we previously had spoken of," Nine said.

The doctor also indicated he had been able to arrange a flight for his family's dogs to come to Guam.

Camacho proposed conducting a follow-up meeting in early or mid-November to bring Nine on board.

"We will be circulating the contract and we can kind of have a status hearing and have a nice handoff to Dr. Nine," Camacho said.

"Dr. Nine previously served as Yavapai County medical examiner in Prescott Valley, Arizona. His resume also includes extensive experience as a professor of pathology at various institutions: University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine; University of New Mexico School of Medicine; Wright State University School of Medicine, Dayton, Ohio; and Ross University School of Medicine, Dominica, West Indies," the AG's office stated in a press release.

According to the office, in the absence of a permanent medical examiner for Guam, the post-mortem commission had ensured the continuity of services "thanks to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s dedicated staff – most notably – Ms. Johanna Bamba and through contracts with both Dr. Philip Dauterman of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Hawai’i forensic pathologists."