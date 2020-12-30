Retired professional mixed martial arts fighter Joseph "Baby Joe" Quichocho Taimanglo II is one of several defendants who were recently indicted in separate cases in the Superior Court of Guam.

The indictment stems from Taimanglo's arrest on Oct. 22. He was indicted on charges of possession of a firearm without a firearm ID and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance which was amphetamine-based, court documents released by the Office of the Attorney General on Tuesday state. He was allegedly caught with a pistol and a fanny pack containing alleged methamphetamine in Tumon in October.

Taimanglo announced his retirement from mixed martial arts in August 2018.

Taimanglo’s last professional bout was a split-decision bantamweight victory at the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma, in March 2018, Post files state.

Other indictments

The AG's office on Tuesday also announced separate drug-related indictments, including some cases in which arrests occurred months ago.

The indictments were handed down by a grand jury recently. At least 12 grand jury members must agree that reasonable cause exists in order for an indictment to stand.

Also indicted were:

• Alafanso Pieliuk, charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He was arrested on April 24 for an amphetamine-based substance.

• Jolene Santos, charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. She was arrested on May 25.

• Robert Benajmin Willis, charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He was arrested with Santos on May 25.

• Edith Jean Vegafria, charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. She was arrested on July 3.

• Tong Hyun Yin Kim, charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He was arrested on July 19.

• Ray Junior Guzman, charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of an unregistered firearm. He was arrested on June 19.

• Shelly Loveen Dejapa, charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. She arrested on June 19 with Guzman.