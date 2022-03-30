Former NY charity exec. writes chief judge ahead of Montvel-Cohen sentencing

“Lock him up!” Charles Rosen said in a letter to District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

Rosen, a former executive director of the Gloria Wise Boys & Girls Club in Bronx, New York, shared with the court his past professional relationship with defendant Evan Montvel-Cohen.

Montvel-Cohen, a former managing director of Sorensen Media Group and a founder of failed Air America talk radio, awaits sentencing after he pleaded guilty to one count of use of means of identification in furtherance of fraud and one count of bank fraud.

“Please do not let him 'play' yet another serious and responsible person. Listen to his mother. His wife and son,” Rosen said, as his letter follows others sent by the defendant’s family telling the court that he needs to serve time for his crime.

Montvel-Cohen has asked the court for leniency. He faces up to 30 years in prison for bank fraud, and 15 years for the charge of identification in furtherance of fraud and is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

Rosen said he had hired Montvel-Cohen as the nonprofit agency’s director of Development.

“His bona fides, credentials and prior experience were vetted by others who I trusted when Evan came to work for us full-time. In all the time I believed him to be a professional fundraiser, with contacts and sets of ideas which would enhance our organization’s fiscal stability. I learned differently,” Rosen said.

This was around the same time Montvel-Cohen was starting up a national, politically liberal radio network, Air America.

“As with many others, I was mesmerized by Evan’s tales and supported his efforts in building this radio network which I thought would enrich my club,” he said, as Montvel-Cohen was able to convince club officials for loans that totaled more than $875,000.

The documents for the loan however were never signed and Rosen wrote that Montvel-Cohen told him over the phone that he was sick and asked Rosen to sign for him.

“I stupidly – and illegally - asked my secretary to duplicate his signature on the paperwork which we would substitute when he arrived and turned them over to the auditors. You will not be surprised to know we never saw Evan again; the paperwork was never properly signed and/or acknowledged, and later I was charged with forgery and giving a false document to a government official,” he said.

“Based on my relationship with Evan Montvel-Cohen I have the dubious distinction of being a convicted felon; the club I helped found and led for 15 years, disappeared, not to be replaced. Over 700 employees lost their jobs, and it was only through the efforts of our attorneys and the responsibility of the Air America successors to Montvel-Cohen, that all the money we had loaned was repaid. Evan, for his part, disappeared into the air to re-emerge as a thief and a liar in other venues. (He) is a professional thief. He is a liar.”