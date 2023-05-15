Former OAG lawyer takes grievance to CSC

A lawyer who formerly worked for the Office of the Attorney General has filed a grievance with the Civil Service Commission, saying that he was issued a reprimand "based on false information" in an attempt to prevent his transfer to the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority.

While the reprimand was later removed in favor of counseling, attorney Jordan Pauluhn said discipline persists based on the false information.

"I accept the withdraw of the reprimand, but demand the withdraw of the false information and a written apology," Pauluhn stated in a grievance appeal filed May 1.

"The false information and reprimand have also been used to withhold and delay a favorable performance evaluation in retaliation for exercising my transfer rights, thus delaying my increment and money owed to me," Pauluhn added.

According to the CSC filings, Pauluhn works at GMHA.

The case is slated for a status call on Monday, May 15. As of Friday morning, May 12, the Office of the Attorney General hadn't filed documents at the CSC other than an entry of appearance for Deputy Attorney General D. Graham Botha.

In the CSC filings, Pauluhn states he was accused of negligently signing and filing a document that was "clearly signed and filed" by a different attorney. He states his due process rights were violated when material witnesses made decisions in steps one through three of the grievance process and that he was allegedly denied a step 4 review. He also states his equal protection rights were violated because attorneys who signed and filed the documents in the case have received no discipline.

Issue is advice

The underlying issue appears to be over advice Pauluhn provided on the federal case over Guam's old abortion ban. An injunction, or hold, was placed on the law about 30 years ago. Attorney General Douglas Moylan is attempting to vacate the injunction in light of last year's U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning case law that granted constitutional protections to abortion.

According to a "findings of fact and conclusions of law" document signed by the AG on April 25, Pauluhn was asked if he was aware of and knew the rules pertaining to motion practice at the District Court of Guam, where the abortion ban case was at the time.

Pauluhn had been handling District Court cases for the OAG and was sent to argue an appeal at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals regarding a recent injunction placed on Guam's in-person consultation mandate for abortions.

According to the OAG document, Pauluhn was asked during a meeting on March 7 if a reply to the governor's opposition to the AG in the District Court abortion ban case would need to be filed that day despite several other opposition briefs having been filed.

The OAG document states Pauluhn represented that the reply could be filed and recommended, for strategic reasons, to await the filing deadline for another opposition brief. The document states the reply was filed because of Pauluhn's guidance.

The attorney who filed and signed the reply to the governor was Chief Deputy AG Joseph Guthrie. The reply was filed March 7, but the District Court issued an order two days later, stating it would not consider that reply and expected the OAG to file one reply to all opposition briefs.

As part of its conclusions, the OAG document states Pauluhn provided the wrong legal advice and didn't correct that advice by checking District Court rules before Guthrie signed and filed the reply on March 7, and that his actions appeared to violate rules of professional conduct.

Negligence questioned

Pauluhn recalls his advice differently.

When asked to explain why his actions didn't constitute professional negligence, Pauluhn said the District Court order didn't constitute any degree of negligence on his or anyone else's part. He said he specifically advised the OAG and Guthrie that they shouldn't file a reply to the governor's opposition.

"My specific recommendation was to file a single omnibus reply to all defendants, in part because we should not tip our hand to the plaintiffs about what arguments they should be making. ... Guthrie acknowledged my advice in a March 2, 2023, email to (attorney) Rob Weinberg," Pauluhn stated.

He also stated his advice is consistent with the rules cited by the District Court and that he reiterated his recommendation during the March 7 meeting.

"I was also informed that the previous attorney assigned to the matter — Rob Weinberg — was removed because he failed to follow the attorney general's simple directions and that I should follow the attorney general's directions. The attorney general and ... Guthrie discussed the issue of whether to file the reply already prepared by (Guthrie)," Pauluhn stated. "The attorney general indicated that he thought we should file it because he wanted to preserve arguments. Following the attorney general's direction to file it, I indicated that I would assist ... Guthrie with PACER (federal courts' electronic records website) and electronic filing. The office chose not to follow my advice to not file a reply."

In an apparent response to this, Moylan stated Pauluhn never said it would violate the rules if the OAG filed a reply to the governor's opposition brief and had "proceeded in violation of the rules" without advising Moylan.

The OAG "findings of fact and conclusion of law" document states that during a meeting with the chief deputy and Deputy AG Frank Gumataotao, following the District Court order, Pauluhn started "screaming at the top of his lungs," creating "an atmosphere of fear" that required AG investigators to be called up to protect employee safety.

Reprimand issued

Pauluhn was issued a reprimand letter on March 14, according to the OAG document.

Within his filings at different steps of the grievance process, Pauluhn wrote that Gumataotao placed the formal written reprimand, "based on false information," in his human resources file on March 15, his last day at the OAG. Pauluhn said this was in a manner intended to harass and blackmail him "into not transferring to a different agency."

He said that when he asked that the reprimand be withdrawn, Gumataotao refused and cited specific orders from Moylan.

The OAG findings and law conclusions state personnel rules suggest, not require, that progressive discipline occurs in personnel matters. In Paulun's case, he could have been counseled before a reprimand was issued. On the opposite end, he could have been terminated.

The OAG document added that Pauluhn's prior performance warrants the benefit of counseling for progressive disciplining and the decision was made to remove the letter of reprimand.

It appears Pauluhn wanted to continue to a higher grievance step at the Department of Administration after the OAG decision was made, despite accepting the reprimand withdrawal, because he wasn't satisfied with the resolution "as it is still based on an incorrect understanding and application of law and facts."

Based on email exchanges, it appears DOA issued a memo indicating it no longer would be involved in OAG grievances because the office has autonomy over its HR functions. Pauluhn was advised he could appeal at the CSC.