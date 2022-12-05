Former Palau President Toribiong speaks on political transformation of Micronesia

As Guam has yet to determine the future of its political status, Johnson Toribiong, former president of the Republic of Palau, on Friday gave students at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration a unique perspective to ponder as he spoke about his experiences at the forefront of political transformation in Micronesia.

The Republic of Palau began its independence in 1994 in free association with the United States under the Compact of Free Association. Under the contract, the U.S remains responsible for Palau’s defense for 50 years. But the journey toward the political status began decades prior, as Palau emerged from World War II.

“When I spoke to the U.S. Congress about I recognized that Micronesia had gone from discovery of foreign navigators, Portuguese, Spaniards, etc. At the end of the war we, my generation, grew up in postwar era in Micronesia, where there was practically nothing, so I like to say that the current Micronesia began to change from the ashes of war," Toribiong said.

It was then, he said, Palau was given a chance to reclaim its independence.

“Because the charter of the United Nations created the Transpacific Council to replace the League of Nations. The United Nations classified several trust territories, many in Africa, in the Pacific, some in Palestine. They created a system where the United Nations accepted the sacred trust and obligation to promote the United Council of these islands and others to achieve self-government or independence according to their duly expressed wishes and appropriate to their circumstance,” he explained to students.

There are three important documents that laid the groundwork for Palau’s independence, Toribiong said, the Transpacific Agreement, the Constitution of Palau and the Compact of Free Association.

“I went back to see how we got to that point and I refer to a document which I refer to as the covenant of freedom. The covenant of freedom, as I described it to the negotiators of the compact, is the compact written on the landscape of Palau by the blood of the American warriors. That’s the covenant of freedom because, without the United States, we wouldn’t be here today,” he said.

He asserted that the "transformation of Micronesia is the Americanization of Micronesia."

“The first offer to make the compact or political future negotiations was the commonwealth for the entire Micronesia, which everyone rejected except the (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands). We all accepted free association, so now they refer to the Marshall Islands, the (Federated States of Micronesia) and Palau as freely associated states of the United States, Toribiong said.

He said he was an eyewitness to the transformation.

“Having been involved as one of the framers of the constitution in Palau, I felt a sense of great opportunity when we met on Saipan at the White Sands hotel in 1975,” he said recalling a convention he attended. "People were full of hope and idealism, just as the charter of the United Nations was to promote the best interests of inhabitants … toward self-government or independence that’s appropriate to their circumstances."

In 1975, he said, he met the leaders of Micronesia to frame the constitution.

“I think I may be one of the last of the few survivors remaining, framers of the constitution,” he told students. “Unfortunately, after that convention there was a big debate about whether Palau and the rest of Micronesia were to adopt the constitution that we drafted."

There were strong proponents for unity, which, Toribiong recalled, the U.S. supported, but also a fear of choosing independence.

“Many people were afraid to break up because they think once you break up you lose all the benefits that the Trust Territory had prior to that convention. But, under the TransPacific Agreement, the future political status of self-government or independence has to follow the freely expressed wishes of the people,” he said.

"In the FSM constitution and in Palau, which I was involved in, the word sovereignty was used beginning in the preamble. In the FSM, they say, 'we the people of Micronesia exercise our inherent sovereignty do hereby establish this constitution of the FSM.' In Palau, we wrote, 'In exercising our inherent sovereignty, we the people of Palau claim and reaffirm our … right to be supreme on these islands of Palau,'” he continued.

Independent decisions

Sovereignty was not a word Palau had been familiar with, Toribiong said.

“It's a word that we never really experienced, we had it, but didn't know we had it,” he said.

Sovereignty includes the right to defend your homeland. At the time, Palau had to find a country willing to defend it without depriving it of sovereignty.

“The United States agreed. Do you know that among all the trust territories in the world, only Micronesia, the former Japanese-mandated islands, was a strategic trust territory. The difference is that the future of status of the other territories would depend upon the approval of the Untied Nations General Assembly. In the case of Micronesia, it takes the approval of the Security Council, the United States, China, Russia, Great Britain and France. In our case, even China and Russia approved our sovereignty in free association.”

Toribiong said there are reasons Palau has a compact agreement, and not a treaty.

“If it’s a treaty, we won’t have the benefits of federal programs. But a compact, we still retain our membership with United Nations and our standing in the international committee and yet we are entitled to federal programs,” he said. “During the drafting of the FSM constitution, there were some great minds there. The reason why the former trust territories broke into four pieces - CNMI, Palau, FSM and the Marshall Islands - was based upon several natural conditions, one of which was the geographic distance between these islands. It takes the Untied States to unify these islands into one unified country, otherwise none of us can unify Micronesia.”

Toribiong asserted that the United States and Micronesia, including the CNMI, achieved the goals of the Transpacific Agreement.

“Self-government for CNMI, independence for Micronesia or qualify for independence. I learned from my college years and my professorship, the United States has permanent friends and permanent interests, I believe it’s that mutual interest between the United States and Micronesia which led to the Compact of Free Association,” he said.

Toribiong said he believes this because all of the freely associated nations, the FSM, Palau and the Marshall Islands, have a voice within the United Nations.