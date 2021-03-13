Former patient demands arbitration, seeks $5M in damages against GRMC

Former patient James Mansfield on Friday filed a petition and demand for arbitration over his allegations against the Guam Regional Medical City.

The issue arose after Mansfield was brought to GRMC for chest pain on March 18, 2020.

A GRMC doctor subsequently performed a surgical procedure on Mansfield called cardiac catheterization coronary arteriography, left ventriculography and coronary stent, according to the petition.

Mansfield contends the procedure was not medically necessary or appropriate.

Mansfield is seeking $5 million in damages. Mansfield alleges a complication from the surgery has caused, among other issues, severe physical and emotional pain and suffering, disability and mental anxiety.

His wife, Yumi Mansfield, also co-signed the petition. The petition alleges she has been deprived of her spouse’s unimpaired vigor and strength.

When reached for comment, GRMC stated it is not commenting on an ongoing legal issue. GRMC also cites a federal patient privacy law that keeps the hospital from discussing specific patients’ care or cases.

James Mansfield has previously gone public to question the hospital bills - more than $49,000 – he has received for the care at GRMC.