Former police colonel close to getting job back

Former Guam Police Department Col. Mark Charfauros is looking forward to returning to the police force.

He is one step closer after the Guam Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld two Superior Court orders granting Charfauros’ motion to dismiss the Guam Police Department’s petition for judicial review and a reconsideration motion. The case stems from Charfauros’ demotion from the police force.

He won the case in the Civil Service Commission and the court upheld that an agency cannot call the employee subject to adverse action to testify unless that employee had first been given the opportunity to testify in their case-in-chief.

Supreme Court justices found the trial court "did not err" in allowing Charfauros’ motion to dismiss to proceed on the Guam Rules of Civil Procedure.

Charfauros still has a pending court case for an appeal of his termination from the police department after he spoke to media in 2016 when he was allegedly caught on camera berating police officers who had responded to a call of illegal fireworks in Agat on Christmas Eve.

While the demotion was overturned, the termination was affirmed by the commission.

Charfauros has taken the commission’s decision to court to determine whether the government can deny an employee of protected speech when it is a matter of public interest.

Charfauros has alleged police officers were violating citizens’ constitutional rights when they were looking for fireworks in Agat

His attorney Randy Cunliffe said when the CSC denied his client’s appeal of the termination, they filed a writ of judicial review in hopes of overturning the termination, but the court hasn’t scheduled a hearing because of the ongoing pandemic.

“I’m going to go back (to the department),” said Charfauros. “If it wasn’t for COVID-19, we probably would have already had our hearing. We want to get this over with. It’s been a long battle and we’re confident that they’ll give us our day in court and we will prevail.”