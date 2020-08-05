Former police officer asks judge to lift house arrest

Former Guam police officer Mark Torre Jr. has asked a Superior Court of Guam judge to grant his request to be released from house arrest.

Torre, who is facing a second trial in connection with the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo, appeared virtually before Judge Arthur Barcinas on Tuesday.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola argued his client has been under house arrest for half a decade and has had no violations.

“For the past five years now since July 15, 2015, he has been under house arrest. This is no longer a first-degree felony charge. This is a third-degree felony charge, negligent homicide,” said Arriola.

“Our request is that the court simply relieve the house arrest conditions.”

The defendant suggested curfew conditions, possibly from 9 p.m.-5 a.m., as a condition if the court grants the lifting of house arrest.

"We respectfully submit that would assure that the defendant is at least at home in the evening hours," Arriola said. "However, during the daytime hours, your honor, we ask the house arrest be lifted so that he can assist his wife and his family with a number of things that has come up whether it's caring for the children, caring for his grandmother ... and taking her to appointments.”

Arriola asked the court to release Torre from house arrest on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

“There’s no danger to the community in the past five years at all. There continues to be no danger,” he said.

Prosecuting attorney Basil O’Mallan told the court the Piolo family opposes the request.

Barcinas said he would issue a written decision at a later date.

Parties will also meet with the court this week in the judge’s chambers to finalize details in order to continue jury selection for Torre’s trial.