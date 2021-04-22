Ryan Gene Guerrero Shimizu was sentenced today to four months in prison after he pleaded guilty to theft as a misdemeanor in a previous court hearing, according to the Guam Office of the Attorney General.

The prosecution asked for four months incarceration, the maximum length under the terms of the plea agreement.

The defendant must also pay $540 in restitution and serve two years’ probation following his release from the Department of Corrections.

“Regardless of the amount stolen, it was money the victim and his family depended on,” said prosecuting attorney Rolland Wimberley.

“We asked the court to impose a prison sentence because the defendant is a law enforcement officer who violated his oath to our people to protect and serve. He should be held to a higher standard."

The defendant was employed as a police officer when he stole money from a wallet that he picked up from the floor of a mom and pop store in Chalan Pago.

CCTV footage shows the defendant going through the wallet in his car and removing cash from it.

“Today's sentence is a part of the change needed to restore trust in the criminal justice system and faith in the government overall,” said Attorney General Leevin Taitano Camacho. “By holding government officials accountable when they violate the law and trust that the community places in them, we are working to rebuild confidence in the system and government as a whole."

