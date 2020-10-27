A former Guam Police Department civilian volunteer police reservist accused of threatening a woman known to him with his department-issued weapon was given a plea deal by the government.

Monte Inocencio Mathiot appeared for a virtual status hearing Monday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez.

It was said in court that Mathiot still needs to review the plea agreement before he accepts it.

Details of the plea agreement have not been made public.

He is scheduled back in court on Dec. 7.

In January, Mathiot was indicted on charges of family violence as a third-degree felony, strangulation as a third-degree felony and possession of a firearm without a firearm identification card as a third-degree felony.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to magistrate documents filed Jan. 4, the defendant held a gun in one hand and placed his other hand on the woman's neck and strangled her. The woman said she was able to turn her back to Mathiot to loosen his grip.

Mathiot, however, was allegedly able to regain a grip on her neck. The woman said he pushed her to the floor, and while she was down, he punched her in the stomach.

After that assault, the woman went to the living room but the defendant became upset once more and pushed her to the couch. According to court documents, he pointed his gun at her head and asked: "You want to know what pain is?”

The woman was able to calm the defendant, who moved the gun. The woman then went to a neighbor's house to call the police.

The woman told police she felt pain in her arms, back and sides, documents stated. Inside the house, officers found a Smith & Wesson pistol containing a magazine with 8 mm Luger rounds.

Mathiot was terminated from GPD a couple of years prior to the incident, but never returned the duty weapon, Post files state.