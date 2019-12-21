Former Port Authority of Guam General Manager Joanne Brown is calling out the current management's willingness to engage in settlement with former port employees "as nothing more than a political payoff" for those employees.

"What they're essentially going to do is bring these employees back to the Port. Re-infect the Port with their actions and compensate them quite substantially with rate payers money. That's what I see and this to me is nothing but a political payoff," Brown said.

The Port board, on Thursday, signed off on two resolutions.

One authorized Port legal counsel to submit the terms of a settlement agreement to former Port employee Leonora Leon Guerrero, who is engaged in appeal at the Civil Service Commission.

In addition to Leon Guerrero, the Port is engaged in litigation with former employees Frances Arriola and Josette Javelosa.

The second resolution authorizes Port counsel to explore settlement and draft agreements, and authorizes the Port deputy general manager to receive signed settlement agreements and take action to comply with the agreement.

The resolutions, while not explicitly offering settlement, open the door wide for that avenue, Brown said.

Brown: By settling, Port would appear to condone actions of fired employees

The former employees are part of a group of individuals, informally known as the “Port 7,” caught up in an allegedly fraudulent workers' compensation claim filed by former Port marketing manager Bernadette Sterne Meno around eight years ago.

Some of the “Port 7” have successfully won back employment at the Port, including human resources manager Francine Rocio, who was reinstated on Nov. 25, according to her personnel documents.

Her papers show that she will be making $79,000 per year as the personnel services administrator at the Port's human resources division. She is entitled to back pay at an amount not yet determined.

The potential for settlement was never considered during Brown's time at the Port, she said.

"I think if we'd entered into settlement, I think we would have sent out the wrong message. I think it would have appeared that we condone their actions," Brown added.

Why didn’t Port finish fighting fired workers in court?

The Port should have continued to challenge the employees in the court, Brown said.

"The most recent ruling that happened this summer essentially said that if it could be determined to be a crime, that these people could be held responsible. And had they gone back and completed the judicial process I think the outcome could have been different," she added.

Brown compared the situation with Guam YTK, the former fisheries company that initially won millions from the Port through arbitration, but ultimately lost after the Port appealed at the Supreme Court of Guam.

"That's what you do to represent the public interest," she said.

Brown criticized the board, current General Manager Rory Respicio and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

"(Respicio) is a compromised individual. When Bernadette Sterne Meno got fired, who hired her? Rory Respicio," Brown said.

When Respicio was appointed Port general manager at the start of this year, he assigned former Deputy General Manager Connie Jo Shinohara to review the terminations of 13 Port employees by the former Port management, including the Port 7 cases.

Shinohara's resignation should signal red flags, Brown said.

Does governor support settlement or not?

She also said the governor has told her that she didn’t support settlement.

"The (employees) got on the Leon Guerrero/Tenorio bandwagon and they've gotten compensated quite well for it. The governor told me she didn't support settlement, and that's exactly what the representatives of her administration executed (Thursday). So, either she's not in charge or she just let this happen. But these kind of payouts don't come out of the blue," Brown said.

Respicio told The Guam Daily Post, “I won’t comment on any of the remaining ‘Port 7’ cases, which are pending before the Civil Service Commission, because I recused myself.”