A former Department of Corrections officer accused in a major contraband scheme at the prison admitted that he used meth.

Defendant Jerome Taimanglo San Nicolas, 34, was set to plead guilty to official misconduct as a misdemeanor before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola on Monday.

San Nicolas, who is represented by attorney John Bell, failed his drug test with Adult Probation Services and admitted to probation that he used the drug ice.

"Mr. Bell, that's not a very good start for your client," Sukola said. "I will not take a plea if anyone is under the influence of any kind of drug."

"He's lucky I don't put him in jail right now," Sukola said.

"Thank you, your honor," San Nicolas said.

"Don't thank me. We are not yet finished," Sukola replied.

The plea agreement would have resulted in the dismissal of other charges against San Nicolas, including conspiracy to promote major prison contraband, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, receiving bribes and possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card.

Sukola, additionally, was not pleased that the plea agreement allowed for San Nicolas' prison time in the contraband case to run concurrent with his conviction in a 2018 fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct case.

San Nicolas received a six-month sentence after a jury convicted him of molesting a 15-year-old girl known to him. He has since registered as a level-three sex offender.

However, San Nicolas' has remained out of prison as he is currently appealing the case in the high court.

"I am extremely concerned," Sukola said. "That matter is still on appeal at the Supreme Court. I have no jurisdiction."

San Nicolas is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 15.