A former University of Guam professor convicted of his part in a bid-rigging scheme was denied his request to vacate, set aside and correct his sentence for a charge he admitted to in the District Court of Guam.

Thomas E. Marler, 63, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to restrain trade, money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering, wanted the third charge to be dismissed, claiming his attorneys were at fault and did not provide effective counsel.

District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood issued her decision Wednesday.

Marler had been sentenced to serve 12 months and one day in prison.

In June, he was released five months early by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, as he was eligible for early release to home confinement via the CARES Act and the Elderly Offender Act.

He was transferred from the Honolulu Federal Detention Center to a relative’s address in Carthage, Mississippi, and also will serve two years of supervised release.

Rigged bids

The scheme was carried out between November 2013 and June 2015.

His co-defendant, John Hobart "Bart" Lawrence, 62, a former U.S. Department of Agriculture employee from Gresham, Oregon, was sentenced separately to spend four months in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to restrain trade and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

John Lawrence's daughter, Jayanika Lawrence, 33, was sentenced to one year of probation after she admitted to cutting trees on U.S. land, as a misdemeanor, in connection with the case.

Marler conspired with the Lawrences and others to rig bids for federally funded project work in connection with cooperative agreements between the U.S. Navy and UOG, Post files state.