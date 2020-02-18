Port Authority of Guam legal counsel Joseph McDonald has resigned.

His resignation takes effect on Feb. 28.

A former chief prosecutor, who once handled some of the more high-profile criminal cases on Guam, McDonald's job at the Port Authority will end six months after it started. He was hired in August last year.

"He resigned to pursue something he said he’s been planning for some time," said Port Authority General Manager Rory Respicio Friday.

The search is on for his replacement, Respicio added.

McDonald becomes the second person with direct involvement in the review of the several fired Port managers and employees' cases to resign. Some of those who were fired in December 2012 have returned to their jobs in recent months and been given back pay under the new Port Authority Administration. The firings stemmed from a worker's compensation claim and the questioned paperwork that they had a role in approving or processing.

GM leaves for ‘personal reasons,’ settlement deals are OK’d

Port Deputy General Manager Connie Jo Shinohara resigned from her job – which pays $134,134 in base salary – in December. Port management stated she left the agency "for personal reasons."

Shinohara had been taking the lead in reviewing whether the fired "Port 7" should be rehired. She left shortly before the more recent reinstatements occurred.

Luis Baza, a former Civil Service Commission executive director, replaced Shinohara as deputy general manager shortly after her resignation. Shortly after Shinohara's departure, the Port Authority board of directors in the latter part of December, and led by Chairman Francisco Santos, approved efforts to enter into settlement agreements or reinstatements for at least three more of the Port employees fired over the questioned worker's compensation claim.

• In May 2019, the Port voted to award back pay to reinstated comptroller Jose B. Guevara. The award was estimated to cost $600,000, although the Port stated the actual payment was roughly $390,000 as of August 2019.

• On Dec. 12, 2019, Port personnel documents were signed to reinstate Port manager Francine Rocio, whose personnel documents were backdated for several years could give her as much as $900,000 in back pay. It isn't clear how much has been paid to Rocio.

• On Dec. 26, 2019, the Port Authority signed a settlement agreement reinstating Leonora Leon Guerrero to her job. The Port also backdated eight years of personnel documents that authorized more than $360,000 in back pay to Leon Guerrero.

• A Feb. 5, 2020, a Civil Service Commission hearing for another one of the fired "Port 7," Josette Javelosa, was canceled after a settlement between her and the Port was being worked on.

Altogether, personnel documents for reinstated employees show the Port authorized more than $1 million in backdated actions for these employees.

Former Port GM: Settlements are a ‘political payoff’

The so-called "Port 7" were caught up in a questioned worker's compensation claim filed by then-Port marketing manager Bernadette Sterne Meno over a slip and fall for which she sought $70,000.

The seven were fired in December 2012 in the early part of Gov. Eddie Calvo's administration.

Respicio, an appointee under the new administration, said McDonald's departure is "amicable."

"My understanding is that all of that was executed under his watchful eye and with his legal guidance," Respicio said of the settlements or reinstatements. "His resignation came as a surprise, but, nonetheless, things remain amicable with him."

Former Port General Manager Joanne Brown, who was appointed in the prior Calvo administration, and whose board appointees fired the "Port 7," called the settlements a political payoff.

"What they're essentially going to do is bring these employees back to the Port. Re-infect the Port with their actions and compensate them quite substantially with ratepayers money. That's what I see, and this to me is nothing but a political payoff," Brown said in December.