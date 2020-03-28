Former Guam radio and marketing executive Evan Montvel-Cohen denied the charges in an alleged identity theft scam filed in the District Court of Guam.

He appeared via videoconference before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Wednesday.

Montvel-Cohen, who remains in federal custody, pleaded not guilty to aggravated identity theft and wire fraud during the hearing.

A detention hearing has been scheduled for April 2.

Jury selection and trial are set to begin on June 2.

The alleged scam

Court documents allege the defendant offered the victim a job at his Guam advertising firm, C2 Social, in the summer of 2019. The victim, a retired Navy corpsman, provided personal information to the defendant and made plans to relocate his family from Florida to Guam for work.

Montvel-Cohen sent the victim a check to move out to Guam, but the check bounced during the victim's travels.

The victim backed out of the Guam job. Montvel-Cohen was then accused of using the victim’s personal information to rent a house in Tamuning and left the rent unpaid.