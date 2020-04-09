A former employee of the Department of Revenue and Taxation pleaded not guilty to federal charges alleging she conspired to commit fraud in a driver’s license scam in 2015.

Linda Jean Pangelinan Palacios was indicted March 18 on charges of conspiracy to commit unauthorized access of a protected computer in furtherance of fraud, unauthorized access of a protected computer in furtherance of fraud, and notice of forfeiture.

According to court documents, Palacios allegedly received approximately 75 completed driver's license applications from Lourdes Blas in exchange for $200 to $250 per application.

Palacios is accused of accessing the agency's Motor Vehicle Division to fraudulently input information contained in the applications.

Palacios was one of two employees working at the driver's license section who were arrested in connection with a corruption case in 2015. Blas and Palacios allegedly issued licenses without going through the required processes, Post files state.

After pleading not guilty in the District Court on Tuesday, Palacios was released and ordered to appear back in court for the jury trial set for June 11.