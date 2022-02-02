Former U.S. Navy sailor Austin Jacob Dodge will be heading into his 30’s before he is released from federal prison.

Dodge, 23, who admitted to advertising material involving child pornography, was sentenced to serve 65 months, or five years and five months, in the US Bureau of Prisons.

He was stationed on U.S. Naval Base Guam at the time FBI agents went undercover and found that he joined multiple online chats that traded child pornography and posted images of naked girls between the ages of 10 and 17, according to court documents.

“I am sorry to any of those girls in those videos. I didn’t think at the time that I was doing them any harm,” Dodge said. “Now I can see how it is doing them harm. I really wish that this would never have happened both for me and for them. I am sorry to everyone that is involved in this.”

Dodge was emotional and held back tears as he appeared via Zoom from Florida before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Wednesday for sentencing.

“When I first stated dabbling into this, I never thought of what I was doing. I didn’t realize at the time of the extent of what I was actually doing,” he said “After those two months it did start to hit realizing what I was doing did make me feel disgusted and miserable. Even to this day I still feel bad and miserable and resentful to what I did.”

Dodge was hoping to make the military a career for the next 20 years. He received an ‘other than honorable’ discharge after his federal case unfolded.

The case has cost him a relationship with his mother, but he said it has also brought him closer to his father.

“I don’t think I would be able to be here if it wasn’t for him because I told him the day after I was pulled in for questioning that I was heavily considering going home and hanging myself. But he was there to stick with me and talk with me about it,” he said.

The court recommended Dodge serve his time at the Federal Correctional Institution Coleman in Sumterville, Florida so that he could be close to his dad.

“What my son did was unspeakable. We all agree on that,” said Brad Dodge, the defendant’s father. “I don’t know how he got to this place at that time and what causes a person to have an interest in something like this … He really didn’t have a childhood life growing up. He just had one friend when we lived in the woods. He didn’t really have a teenage life as most kids did.”

His father argued against the federal prosecutor’s claims that his son was a monster and that he tried to get rid of the tablet that investigators seized with the intention of destroying the evidence.

“The prosecutor keeps bringing up about him wanting to throw his computer in the ocean. I think he did that out of disgust and realizing what he brought himself to. It wasn’t trying to hinder the case at all. It was the fact he came to terms with what it was and realized that at that point that a couple months of dabbling around in this got him in deep trouble. He didn’t try to dodge or hide from the feds at all. He worked with them completely,” Brad Dodge said. “He had no intentions to hurt any child or kid. He was just inquiring or intrigued by it … He is a smart kid. That’s why it was disturbing to me. But the last year and a half he has come to terms with this. He has made amends with it. He is my son and I love him a lot. He is the pride of my life. I really look toward his future.”

It was said in court that Austin Dodge was part of a group of 41 others involved in the child pornography scheme online. Assistant US Attorney April Owen told the court that the defendant provided more material to this “deviant community.”

She has asked that he get a seven-year sentence, while the US Probation Office recommended a 6 ½ year sentence.

The chief judge noted the defendant was a first-time offender.

She said this is the sixth child porn case that’s come before her court, and the first ever involving advertising the illicit material that’s been heard in the District Court of Guam.

“This is a difficult case sometimes for a judge. The court appreciates you are remorseful,” said Tydingco-Gatewood. “Unfortunately, you messed up your career path in the military which is sad because perhaps you could have become a great officer. The concern I have is that you wanted to hang yourself. You are not the first defendant who has come to my court admitting that you wanted to commit suicide. I have another defendant on a similar matter who considered killing himself because he did not realize the impact of his actions at the time and now realizes that children who may be exposed in these cases would forever be changed. They really will. I’ve seen a child testify and when you hear how their lives have changed is just as severe as how your life has changed. It’s a death sentence for the rest of your life. But you just have to move on and forgive yourself. You made a big mistake, and we all make mistakes in our life.”