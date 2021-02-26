A man accused in multiple sexual assaults, including at Sanctuary Inc. of Guam, was sentenced Thursday to serve a total of six years in the Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao.

Jay Daniel Fama Nededog, 24, a former Sanctuary client, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempt to commit criminal sexual conduct as a third-degree felony.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon sentenced Nededog to three years in prison for each count, not including a one-year suspended prison term for each count.

The sentence would run consecutively, Cenzon said.

That means he would have to serve a total of six years in prison for the two counts to which he admitted. Nededog was also given credit for time served.

As part of his plea agreement, additional counts of first-, second-, third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct have been dismissed.

He will be placed on three years of supervised parole after he leaves prison.

The plea deal comes nearly two weeks after the court denied Nededog’s request to have his entire case dismissed “on the basis that the grand jury relied on incompetent hearsay evidence in issuing the indictment.”

Nededog was accused of sexually abusing women and girls between January 2017 and May 2018.

He was initially arrested after two women, who were also clients at Sanctuary, reported several instances of sexual abuse by Nededog, according to Post files.

The girls who accused him of sexual abuse were not clients or residents of Sanctuary.

Sanctuary provides shelter to at-risk youth. It has received federal grants for reducing and preventing running away, dropping out of school, substance abuse and juvenile delinquency for at-risk youth between the ages of 12 and 17 who are already a part of existing Sanctuary shelter services.