Former school aide argues self-defense in murder trial

It was self-defense.

That's what the defense attorney told the jury during day one of the murder trial of Juan Faisao Mendiola, 57, in the Superior Court of Guam on Thursday.

He stands accused in the 2020 shooting death of 45-year-old Peter John Tadeo Rios Jr.

"This is a case about self-defense used against a man, Peter Rios, who attacked another man with a knife," said defense attorney Joshua Walsh during opening statements.

The defense brought up Rios' violent history that involved drugs, and how his client, Mendiola, got caught up in using drugs as well.

"He is a former DOE school aide ... when he retired, he eventually entered a world that affects many of us – meth use, drug abuse, addiction. That is the reality, and you will hear about that," he said.

Walsh asked the jury to find his client innocent.

Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown asked the jury to find Mendiola guilty after sharing with them how they will hear testimony from more than a dozen witnesses during the trial.

"Who we will not hear is Peter Rios Jr. because he was shot," said Brown. "Mr. Rios may have had a troubled past, but even people who use narcotics have important lives, too. Mr. Mendiola did not have the right to take that life."

The trial is ongoing before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena.

The prosecution started its case by calling Guam Police Department officers to testify.

Mendiola faces charges of murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, each with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

On May 4, 2020, Rios was found shot dead inside a unit at the Taitano Apartments along J.A. Camacho Street in Mongmong. Mendiola and Rios had been arguing inside the apartment when the shooting occurred, court documents state.

Mendiola allegedly told police that Rios lunged at him with a knife when he pulled the trigger.