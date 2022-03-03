A former middle school counselor accused of sexually abusing at least two of his students denied the allegations filed against him in the District Court of Guam.

Dennis Mark Zermeno, 72, responded to the first complaint filed against him last May. The alleged victim in the first complaint, only identified as B.B., claimed Zermeno sexually molested him up to 100 times in 1981.

The response, filed on Wednesday, states the defendant denies all allegations made against him.

He is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on March 10.

Last month, a second victim, R.C., filed a similar complaint against Zermeno in federal court alleging in court documents he was in the seventh grade at Agueda Johnston Middle School in 1981 when Zermeno sexually abused him.