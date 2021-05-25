Former public school counselor Dennis Mark Zermeno is seeking the dismissal of a federal civil case, which alleges that he molested a 13-year-old boy back in 1981.

The alleged sexual abuse happened between 75 and 100 times, according to the complaint filed in the District Court of Guam.

On Monday, defense attorney Curtis Van de Veld filed a motion to dismiss for lack of personal jurisdiction.

"Defendant is 72 years old. The toll of travel and telephonic participation in litigation is exceedingly burdensome. The statute of limitations passed on these claims long before defendant relocated to California," Vandeveld states in court documents.

The motion for dismissal notes that Guam law was changed in September 2016, essentially eliminating the statute of limitations on sexual assault complaints.

"The creation of the revival limitations in 2016, 8 years after defendant moved away from Guam make the claims too attenuated to satisfy the notions of fair play and substantial justice," defense states in the motion to dismiss. "The quality and nature of these circumstances are such that 13 years after defendant relocated from Guam, it is not reasonable that he could expect to he hailed into court here for causes of action which at the time of departure from the jurisdiction were long past the statute of limitations and no one could foresee that the jurisdiction would reinstate such causes of action."

Court documents state that Zermeno left Guam with his wife in 2005.

"This court should find that because of the limits of legislative authority of the Organic Act of Guam do not permit the Legislature of Guam to extend statutes of limitations thereby reviving claims that have longed lapsed ... the court should dismiss this action and all of its claims for lack of personal jurisdiction," the defense states in court documents.

A civil complaint was filed in federal court earlier this month against Zermeno and about 10 unnamed individuals.

The complaint alleges that five unnamed entities and five unnamed individuals assisted, aided and abetted, and/or conspired with Zermeno to conceal, disguise, cover up and promote the wrongful acts.

The victim alleged that Zermeno would take him into the locker rooms at Paseo Stadium and sexually assault him.

In other incidents, Zermeno would position the victim face-down and rape him, the complaint alleges.

Zermeno would also have the victim sleep at his Yigo home where he would force the victim to sleep in the same bed and would rape him, court documents state.

He also took the victim on a trip to Rota, where he sexually abused him, according to the complaint.

The victim was abused on a weekly basis while he was in the eighth grade, documents state.

The victim is suing for $2 million and seeking a jury trial.