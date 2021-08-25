A former Saint Anthony Catholic School finance officer accused of stealing about $25,000 in funds collected at the school is set to take the government's plea deal.

Tiffany Naputi Sablan appeared before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Tuesday.

Sablan was charged with theft as a second-degree felony in 2018. However, details of her plea agreement have not yet been made public.

It was said in court that she will pay back more than $17,000 in restitution to the victims.

Sablan is scheduled back in court on Sept. 2.

'Major discrepancies' in deposits

According to Post files, the Archdiocese of Agana reported the school had been unable to submit timely financial reports in May 2018, which resulted in officials uncovering "major discrepancies related to the deposit of funds at the school."

The school had identified $17,499 in funds collected at the school from late February to May of that same year that had been unaccounted for. Another $7,527.47 also was missing, court documents state.

Sablan allegedly had altered records of amounts to be deposited, and was accused of using checks from the previous day's collections to make up for cash that was not deposited in the day's bank run.

She told authorities that it was her duty to ensure that the deposit documentation and entries into the finance system were correct but that she must have made a mistake, court documents stated.

