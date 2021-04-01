A former senator and first president of the Guam National Olympic Committee has passed away.

Former Sen. Michael Reidy died on March 30 in Frederick, Maryland, according to The Republican Party of Guam.

The late senator was elected in 1990 and served in the 21st Guam Legislature. He also served in the administrations of Gov. Paul M. Calvo and Gov. Joseph F. Ada, as policy and program development advisor and Bureau of Budget Management and Research director, respectively. He also worked in the Office of the Speaker Thomas V.C. Tanaka.

His contributions were not limited to his public service as the late senator. Reidy was an avid athlete and served as the first president of the Guam National Olympic Committee, leading in that capacity for over a decade. He was also active in the Guam Running Club, Guam Water Polo Club, Guam Amateur Sports Federation and was a stalwart in the Guam fishing community.

"We extend our sincerest condolences to his family in this time of deep loss," Party officials stated.